DJ Mgiftana to bring the heat to Daveyton for his birthday bash

DJ Mgiftana is returning to where it all began as he prepares to celebrate his birthday in Daveyton in true kasi style.

The celebrated DJ, whose real name is Gift Bembe, will host his Back 2 Kasi birthday celebration on February 7 at Lapeng Village in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, giving back to the township that shaped his journey.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Mgiftana reflected on his life-changing accident and how it shaped his outlook on life. “I am not disabled because I have never considered myself as such, but I almost lost my life in that accident, so I’m just thankful to God for being with me in good and bad times,” he said.

The event promises to be a memorable one, boasting a star-studded line-up that includes Kabza De Small, DJ Fresh, DJ Oskido, Mdu Masilela, Thebe, Swazi Cele, Vinny Da Vinci and more.

True to the Back 2 Kasi theme, DJ Mgiftana said the celebration is about reconnecting with his roots while sharing his success with the community that raised him.

Looking ahead, the DJ said the birthday bash is another milestone in his evolving career. “What’s next from me after this celebration is to continue spreading my wings from north to south and west to east — in a nutshell, to grow outside of my comfort zone.”

With big names, hometown pride and a powerful personal story behind it, DJ Mgiftana’s birthday celebration is set to be one of Daveyton’s biggest nights out.