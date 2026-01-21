Gone but not forgotten: Rapper Early B honours Junior King in tribute track

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Earl ‘Early B’ Swartz has paid tribute to the late Junior King. File photo

Rapper Earl “Early B” Swartz has remembered Junior King as a hard worker in a new tribute track titled Jinne Bruinman.

TikTok star, rapper and dancer Junior King, whose real name was Dugulth Ferreira, popularly known as Junior King, died in a car crash on the N1 near Verkeerdevlei in the Free State in December at the age of 29.

Listen to the song below:

Those close to Junior King have continued to flood the timeline with tributes. His girlfriend, dancer Kayla Peters, has shared multiple memories she experienced with the late star.

Kayla has also started a new series called Healing Out Loud, where she shares her journey through grief.

“Insomnia has been crazy over the past three weeks. Struggling to fall asleep, because waking up with a broken heart every morning is painful and exhausting,” she said.

“This [song] really made me feel so grounded and sane for a moment.

“Each day is different, but we keep handling ourselves with grace. It won’t get better, but it will get easier. Sending you hugs and love up there, Nana. Rest easy, Junior King.”

