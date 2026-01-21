‘I’m anti-GBV, a good man’: podcaster Thakgi Ledwaba addresses abuse allegations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Podcaster Thakgi Ledwaba has broken his silence about abuse allegations against him.

In early January, a social media user identified as Dineo Malepa hopped onto a TikTok challenge, accusing him of physically assaulting her in 2023.

When addressing the allegations in the recent episode of Piano Pulse, Ledwaba got emotional when he shared screenshots of “evidence” when denying the allegations.

Ledwaba recalled the day he met Malepa at Little Manhattan Village, a student residency near TUT in Pretoria West during a freshers party where he was invited to MC.

He went on to explain that after he and his friend ended up at her unit, he got into a squabble with his friend and when Malepa attempted to get involved, he hurled insults at her.

“I can talk, I’ve got a mouth — but I’m not a violent person. I never fought a day in my life. I can tell you right now, this is false. This did not happen,” he said.

I am now left with this bad reputational damage. This is not the end of me. I will get to the bottom of this — Thakgi Ledwaba

While Malepa has since been mum on the matter, another social media user had poured fuel on the fire with a vague comment that alluded that she, too, was violated by Ledwaba.

Ledwaba read a supposed e-mail from the user where she clarifies that she was not implying that she was assaulted by him but was rather referring to an incident where she was violated by someone else and since removed the comments.

Ledwaba said he has been consulting his legal team in an attempt to clear his name and found that a case was never opened against him.

“I am now left with this bad reputational damage. This is not the end of me. I will get to the bottom of this. To the people that are behind this and to the person that is behind this: you will not de-campaign me.”

Ledwaba went on to criticise comedians Mpho Popps and Farieda “Pharoahfi” Metsileng for feeding into the allegations by suggesting he could have violated the women.

“I’m a graduate. I respect my reputation. This is what feeds me. I would never do anything to jeopardise that. I’m anti-GBV. I’m a good man. I’m an honest man.”

