IN PICS | A glimpse into Aisha Baker and hubby Wayne Parnell’s baby shower

Aisha has been married to cricketer Wayne Parnell since 2016

Wayne Parnell and Aisha Baker celebrate the new addition to their family.
Wayne Parnell and Aisha Baker are ready to welcome a new addition to their family. (instagram/bakedonline)

Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Aisha Baker has shared a glimpse into her baby shower.

Aisha has been married to cricketer Wayne Parnell since 2016 and has two children with him — their son Khalid, who was born in May 2018, and their daughter Salma, who was born in July 2021.

Beaming with excitement at their latest edition to their family, Aisha took to her timeline to share images from her intimate baby shower attended by close friends and family members.

Aisha donned a shimmery gold gown showcasing her baby bump.

Take a look at the images below:

