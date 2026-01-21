Mlungisi Duncan scoops best supporting actor award at Umlazi film fest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Mlungisi Duncan is celebrating a major career milestone after scooping the best supporting actor award at the Umlazi International Film Festival for his role in the film Amathambo.

The awards ceremony took place at the Mangosuthu University of Technology campus in Durban, bringing together filmmakers, actors and creatives from across the country to celebrate local storytelling.

The win marks a significant moment in Mlungisi’s acting journey and signals growing recognition for his talent within South Africa’s film industry. Speaking to TshisaLIVE following his win, a visibly emotional Mlungisi expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing the moment as long overdue.

“I’m so grateful that I won an award like this. Since I started doing TV in 2011, I haven’t won an award, so this really means a lot to me. It was overwhelming and very uplifting. I was so happy,” he said.

In Amathambo Mlungisi plays Vukani, a complex and deeply flawed character.

“Vukani is a policeman, but he’s really corrupt and also a family man. He killed his father and then framed his brother for the crime. Everything was a mess, but the truth was revealed at the end,” said Mlungisi, adding that portraying such a layered role challenged him as an actor and pushed him to dig deeper into his craft.

He wrapped up by sharing words of encouragement for aspiring actors trying to break into the industry: “We need to work hard. There are a lot of actors out there, so we need to make sure that we really master our craft.”

