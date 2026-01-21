‘You’re a beautiful woman’ - Sfiso Ndlovu’s apology to Thatohatsi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Podcaster Sfiso Ndlovu has apologised to vocalist Thatohatsi for comments he made about her body.

In a viral clip taken from the Piano Pulse episode shared in November 2025, Sfiso said even if he were to feed Thatohatsi fat every day, she would not gain weight.

In the recent episode of the podcast, Sfiso claimed the clip circulating on social media was taken out of context and edited to fit a different narrative while he was attempting to compare himself with the amapiano sensation.

“I felt like sh*t because I thought the country knew how much I love Thatohatsi. I, in my heart, adopted her as my daughter because she looks exactly like my daughter, and that’s one of the reasons I fell in love with her,” he said.

Amid the remarks that were made, Thatohatsi expressed how the comments affected her and brought her to a place from which she had battled to heal.

Sfiso clarified that he had no bad intentions when speaking of her and compared her to his daughter.

“I’m more concerned about that because she’s so hurt. My comment on the full context of the clip was not meant to hurt you. There’s no way or day in life I’d wake up and decide to hurt someone like you. I care about you so much. I’m really sorry for my part,” Sfiso said.

“I account for my heart. For breaking your heart. The way you’re feeling, I don’t think you deserve to feel the way you feel. You’re a beautiful women, you’re gorgeous. You look exactly like my daughter and I love you the way you are. I want to apologise to you and your family.”

Artist manager Nota Baloyi also recently shared an apology to Thatohatsi for body-shaming her.

“My words were hurtful and inappropriate, and I deeply regret the pain they may have caused,” Nota said.

“I am committed to fostering unity and understanding among all communities, and I will take the steps to make sure that such incidents do not recur.”

