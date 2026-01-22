Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alphi Mkhwanazi on comedy, authenticity and why he doesn’t call himself a comedian.

Comedian and TV presenter Alphi Mkhwanazi says his journey into entertainment wasn’t planned and that it simply found him.

He said doesn’t see himself as a traditional comedian.

“There’s such an art to comedy, so I don’t really call myself one. I share lived experiences that we all relate to in a funny way.”

Alphi credited social media for opening doors into broadcasting, saying relatable content helped his work reach the right people.

Much of his humour is inspired by everyday township life, particularly being raised by a strict, religious black mother.

“We all know a Mam Sbosh in some form. Those nostalgic memories allow me to connect with my audience.”

For Alphi, humour and relatability go hand in hand.

“I use humour to get through life. Sometimes I’m not even trying to be funny it just happens.”

Despite his growing profile, he admitted self-doubt creeps in, especially when comparing himself to others in a talent-rich industry.

“Sometimes I feel like an imposter, but after a pep talk I’m fine.”

One of his proudest moments came outside of work.

“Taking my mom to Durban with my own money, that’s when I knew I was doing something right.”

Looking ahead, Alphi promised more TV appearances, brand collaborations and even global moves, while keeping authenticity at the centre of everything he does.

Alphi is set to appear at Comedy Meets Gospel on February 14 at Tsogo Globe, Suncoast in Durban.