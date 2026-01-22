Ukhozi FM presenter Lucky Nkosi takes diabetes head-on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ukhozi FM presenter Lucky Nkosi has opened up about his journey with diabetes, a condition that runs in his family and deeply affected his late mother. His personal experience and interactions with listeners inspired him to research diabetes management and explore alternative support methods.

Lucky said many people, especially men in their 30s, approached him after he began speaking openly about supplements, sharing struggles linked to diabetes, including sexual health issues. He noted that diabetes must be treated first before addressing complications such as erectile dysfunction.

“There’s no success in treating erectile dysfunction if sugar levels are not controlled,” he said.

Initially skeptical, Lucky said he only tried the supplements after being referred by a trusted friend. He claims the results convinced him, adding that the supplements are used alongside prescribed medication and not as replacements.

Lucky said the products, made from herbs, fruit and vegetables, are registered, have been available internationally for more than a decade and are now accessible in South Africa.

He added that diabetes-related complications have left many men depressed and ashamed, often turning to unsafe alternatives. Lucky urged South Africans to be vigilant, noting that more than 4.4-million people in the country are living with diabetes.

“People should watch out for early signs like frequent urination, especially at night, and seek help early,” he said.