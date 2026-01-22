From Young Stunna to Boohle: Inside DJ Tira’s star-studded studio camp

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fresh from scooping the Gagasi FM Song of the Year award with Awugazi, DJ Tira has wasted no time getting back to work, hosting a studio camp that has drawn some of Mzansi’s hottest names.

The star-studded camp kicked off in Johannesburg earlier this week, with Young Stunna, Boohle, Goldmax and other familiar faces pulling up at Tira’s studio for collaborative sessions.

Known for creating hit records and grooming talent, DJ Tira’s studio camps have become a breeding ground for chart-topping songs and unexpected collaborations. The latest gathering has sparked excitement on social media, with fans speculating about new music and potential hits in the making.

While details about the music being recorded remain under wraps, insiders said the energy in the studio has been electric, with artists focused on pushing boundaries and creating fresh sounds.

With DJ Tira riding high after the success of Awugazi, music lovers are eager to hear what will come out of the latest camp and if another anthem is on the way.