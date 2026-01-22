Kabza De Small gives Thebe Lenyora a ‘hit’ as kwaito legend proves his relevance

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It seems like legendary producer Kabza De Small has handed kwaito icon Thebe Lenyora a certified hit, and fans are loving the unexpected but seamless collaboration.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thebe said the response to the song has been both affirming and exciting, especially as it connects him to a younger audience.

“It feels good. It shows I’m still relevant and that I can appeal even to the young market,” said Thebe.

The veteran artist explained that working with amapiano artists has become a natural progression in his career, adding that such collaborations often happen organically.

“Yes, it usually happens when I do a collabo with the piano cats,” he said.

Thebe described his relationship with Kabza De Small as one built on mutual respect and creative chemistry.

“He’s my boy. We’ve done some work together before and we just thought, why not?” he shared.

The collaboration is not the only amapiano-infused project Thebe has been involved in. He has another song currently out titled Bophelo Bo, featuring Abidoza and Scotts Maphuma.

Over the years, Thebe has consistently embraced musical evolution, working with several amapiano heavyweights.

“I have a couple of songs out where I’ve collaborated with piano guys like Junior Taurus, DJ Sumbody, Abidoza, Gaaba Canal and others, so it was organic,” he explained.

With fans already calling for the Kabza-produced track to be officially released, Thebe confirmed that new music is on the way.

“We are definitely going to drop the song, and you should expect more music from me,” he said.

The collaboration again proves that Thebe’s influence remains timeless, as he continues to bridge generations while staying true to his sound.