Oscar Mbo proves faith continues to comes first

Award-winning DJ and producer Oscar Mbo has left fans stunned and inspired after sharing moments of himself dressed in Zion Christian Church (ZCC) uniform, marking his return to church.

Known for his deep, emotive sound and chart-topping releases, he took to social media to share images that reflected a more personal side of his faith.

The posts quickly sparked conversation among followers, with many praising him for openly embracing his spirituality while navigating life in the entertainment industry. Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of admiration and respect:

One user wrote: “This is beautiful to see. Fame doesn’t change who you are.”

Another commented: “God first, always. Oscar Mbo is a real one.”

Others applauded the DJ for showing success and faith can coexist, with one follower saying: “This shows no matter how big you get, your roots matter.”

Oscar Mbo on his way to church (Facebook)

Oscar has never shied away from expressing the importance of balance and his latest move highlights how his musical journey continues alongside his spiritual grounding. Many fans said his return to church is a powerful reminder faith remains central regardless of fame or success.

As he continues to elevate South African house music on global stages, his appearance in ZCC regalia has resonated deeply with supporters, reminding many that beyond the decks and accolades, he remains deeply connected to his faith and identity.

“He has been going to church and it’s not a big deal. Music, family and church, that’s what he has been focusing on,” Oscar’s team told TshisaLIVE.

