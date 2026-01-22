RISING STAR | ‘Tell Your Mama We Made It’: Sam Mokorosi steps into music with 5-song series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After years of writing music in private, investment banker Sam Mokorosi is officially stepping into the music scene with the release of his debut single, Tell Your Mama We Made It. The song launches a conceptual five-single series set to roll out across the first half of 2026.

Blending pop, R&B and soul, the feel-good anthem was written as a gift to Sam’s wife in celebration of their 20th wedding anniversary. The track sets the tone for a musical journey that moves from intimate love stories to broader reflections on faith, resilience and South Africa’s social realities.

Rather than a traditional album, Mokorosi will release five singles, starting with Tell Your Mama We Made It, followed by How Much I Miss You, Sunflower Girl, Profit & Politics and Motherwell. Each release reveals a different layer of his sound and storytelling.

Influenced by 1990s R&B and contemporary artists such as H.E.R., Masego and Manana, Sam described his music as fun, light and easy listening, with lyrics designed to stay with listeners. His producer and DJ brother, Kekente, is working on remixes to expand the project’s sonic reach.