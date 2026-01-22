Seasoned actress Dawn Thandeka King returns to ‘Isitha: The Enemy’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King has officially made her return to Isitha: The Enemy, stepping back into the gripping telenovela as Nomcebo, much to the excitement of viewers.

Her comeback comes after the canning of Black Gold, marking a return to a familiar role that continues to drive the show’s intense storyline.

As tensions escalate and long-buried secrets threaten to come to light, Isitha: The Enemy plunges audiences deeper into a chilling web of deception, guilt and unanswered questions surrounding Mbuso’s mysterious death.

Nomcebo’s relentless pursuit of the truth takes centre stage as she begins interviewing staff members, carefully piecing together troubling inconsistencies in their accounts. Her growing suspicion is met with resistance at every turn, particularly from Zandile, who skillfully deflects questions while guarding dangerous secrets.

Unwilling to back down, Nomcebo returns with renewed determination, demanding honesty in a confrontation that leaves Chuma drowning in guilt. The weight of his actions becomes impossible to ignore as the cracks in his composure begin to show.

As rituals are proposed to honour Mbuso’s body, Zandile makes a move to shut them down, raising more red flags. At the same time, Chuma is haunted by the horrifying reality of who he has killed, with his conscience proving to be his greatest tormentor.

In a shocking twist, Zandile and her allies take deception to its darkest extreme, staging Mbuso’s death as a suicide in a desperate bid to protect themselves. As Nolwati spreads the devastating news, the lie begins to unravel. Mkhonto’s suspicion grows, signalling the truth may not stay buried for long.

With the truth hidden beneath layers of manipulation and fear, Isitha: The Enemy continues to deliver gripping drama where every character has something to hide and where secrets are never safe forever.