IN PICS | Mthokozisi Dube, Palesa Phillips announce engagement

Mthokozisi Dube and Palesa Phillips are set to walk down the aisle.

Congratulations are in order for Benjamin Dube’s son, singer Mthokozisi, and his partner, actress Palesa Phillips, who got engaged.

The couple recently announced the news in a joint Instagram post where they shared images from the surprise proposal.

From a private violinist serenading the lovebirds to a bunch of roses and a big rock on Palesa’s finger, Mthokozisi pulled out all the stops for their special day.

“Forever — Yes. We’re engaged! Our story began when we were young, and through every chapter you’ve always been my best friend and my greatest love. Now, you’re my forever,” Palesa wrote when reflecting on the occasion.

”With God at the centre of it all, we’re beyond grateful for this moment and the joy it brings. Truly blessed. Soon to be Mr & Mrs."