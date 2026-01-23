Msaki, Jesse Clegg drop final single before joint EP release

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Acclaimed South African musicians Msaki and Jesse Clegg have unveiled Untimely Disclosure, the final single from their much-anticipated collaborative EP, Entropy, set for release on February 27.

The song marks the closing chapter before fans are able to experience the project in its full musical and visual form. More than just another release, Untimely Disclosure holds deep significance in the Entropy journey, as it was the first song the duo wrote together — the spark that shaped the entire EP.

The track explores the fragile inner world of a relationship on the brink, capturing a moment where time seems to stretch endlessly and a single word fractures into multiple, conflicting truths. Through haunting melodies and introspective storytelling, the song reflects on intimacy, emotional distortion and the quiet search for clarity when everything feels uncertain.

Sharing insight into the meaning behind the song, Msaki and Jesse said:

“In loving another, we are inevitably drawn inward, asked to confront our own reflection, to recognise our worth, and to remain faithful to the quiet voice of our truth.

“The figures in this song wander through a hall of mirrors, disoriented and searching, hands outstretched for something solid while being guided through the dark. It is a song about intimacy, distortion, and the beauty of seeking clarity when everything feels doubled and undone.”

The release follows the success of previous Entropy singles, including Wayside Lover featuring Sjava and How Dare You. Both tracks enjoyed strong airplay on South African radio and TV platforms while also amassing hundreds of thousands of streams and views.

With each release revealing a new, cryptic layer of the Entropy narrative, anticipation continues to build before the EP’s full release next month, promising a deeply reflective and visually rich collaborative body of work from two of South Africa’s most respected artists.