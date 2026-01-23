Tshedi Mholo hopes for leniency in Malema’s sentencing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tshedi said she believes Malema has shown respect for the rule of law by presenting himself before the courts.

Singer Tshedi Mholo from the group Malaika has weighed in on EFF leader Julius Malema’s ongoing court case, saying she hopes he will receive a lenient sentence.

Malema was found guilty of unlawfully discharging a firearm during an EFF rally at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London in 2018.

“I feel he respects the rule of law. Since there were allegations against him, as a leader he had to adhere to the law because no one is above the law,” she said.

Tshedi shared that while she is not a legal expert, she believes Malema is likely to receive a lighter sentence.

“I personally feel he might get a fine or a lighter sentence. However, he will exercise other avenues, which is to appeal, because the merits of the judgement don’t make sense,” she added.

The Destiny hitmaker also suggested that the case could be politically motivated.

“I feel this is just propaganda so that people can stop supporting the EFF and him in general,” she said.

Tshedi went on to reflect on her long-standing relationship with Malema, revealing that their bond dates back to his days in the ANC Youth League.

“Julius, for me, is a brother. Even before the EFF, while he was still in the ANCYL, he knew my struggles in the music industry,” she shared.

She further expressed her views on the matter, saying Malema’s troubles stem from challenging powerful interests.

“Julius Malema touched a nerve of someone powerful. #HandsOff. Freedom or death, we shall prevail,” she said.

Tshedi expressed confidence in Malema’s leadership and his future role in the country.

“Julius is part of our future generation,” she said.

Malema faces pre-sentencing for five offences in the East London magistrate’s court on Friday, with the case continuing to spark widespread public debate across the country.