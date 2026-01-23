Umthakathi Kush making his mark as a cultural force to be reckoned with

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dynamic musician and entrepreneur Umthakathi Kush is redefining the scene with his genre-blending sound and a growing list of heavyweight connections, including Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Kelvin Momo, Young Stunna, Nadia Nakai, Tyler ICU, Justin 99 and PCee.

The amapiano artist, who hails from Alexandra, Johannesburg, says his name is more than just a brand.

“It’s a mindset. I represent transformation, street intelligence and ownership.

“Everything attached to my name is about turning pressure into power and culture into currency.”

He says “uMthakathi” symbolises wisdom and strategy, while “Kush” represents value and premium growth, together reflecting mastery of one’s environment.

What sets him apart, he says, is authenticity.

“I don’t chase trends; I set the tone. The brand is rooted in lived experience.”

Despite challenges such as limited access and funding, Umthakathi Kush says organic public support and industry respect for him continue to grow.

Looking ahead, his focus is clear: expansion, stronger partnerships and long-term cultural impact.

“I’m building something that lasts, not something that trends.”