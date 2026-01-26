Foundation launches relief drive for flood-hit Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF) has called on South Africans to unite in support of communities affected by the floods in Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Mozambique.

Under the banner #CollectiveReliefSupportForLimpopo&Mpumalanga, the foundation said the disaster has affected more than 3,000 homes and claimed more than 30 lives. The CMF will host a night vigil on January 26 at 6pm at the George Phadaki town hall in Venda in partnership with the Thulamela municipality and the African Union Churches Parliament.

Penny Lebyane with items collected for victims of recent floods. (Supplied)

The vigil will mark the launch of CMF’s relief programme, which includes a distribution roadshow across Thulamela, Greater Giyani, Ba-Phalaborwa, Maruleng and Bushbuckridge. CMF has partnered with several organisations, including the Princess of Africa Foundation led by Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Rivers Church and Foundation, Sawid and other faith and community groups.

“This is more than disaster relief. It is about rebuilding lives, restoring dignity and giving hope,” the foundation said.

The foundation has also launched a 48-hour drive to collect donations of food, clothing, blankets, mattresses and hygiene items. The first wave of aid is expected to reach Limpopo this weekend.

TimesLIVE