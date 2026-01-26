It’s a girl! Zinhle Kwaaiman announces arrival of her bundle of joy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for Zintle Kwaaiman after she announced the arrival of her bundle of joy a month after giving birth.

The singer recently took to her timeline on Instagram to share images of her in hospital.

In another post, Zinhle shared precious mommy-and-me moments.

“One month of loving you, learning you, and thanking God for you every day. The sleepless nights and the purest love I’ve ever known, thank you for choosing me, mntanam."

Zintle announced her pregnancy in late December when she shared images from her pregnancy photoshoot, unveiling her baby bump.

“A Christmas present wrapped by God namanyange! I’ve lost people I loved deeply, and for a while I questioned everything. Then God answered a prayer I made long ago with a child, a season of healing, and a forever love,” she captioned the post.

“There was a time I wasn’t sure motherhood would even find me because of the doubt I carried so quietly, but sana, I carried faith too. I’ll always trust His timing. What a sacred era built on prayer, patience, and trusting God’s timing.”

TimesLIVE