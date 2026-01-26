Lelo Kamau’s new single honours Vaal victims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lelo Kamau has released “Sonini Tribute”, a heartfelt dedication to the 14 pupils who died in a crash on the golden highway in Vanderbijlpark last week on Monday.

Lelo Kamau has released Sonini Tribute, a dedication to 14 school pupils who died in a scholar transport minibus crash last week.

Amanda Nompumelelo Ngcobo, professionally known as Lelo Kamau, is a soulful house singer, guitarist, musician, and songwriter whose sound is deeply rooted in African spirituality and emotional storytelling. Born in East London and raised in Johannesburg, Lelo carries a rich cultural heritage drawn from her Xhosa mother and Zulu father.

Her stage name, Lelo Kamau, is a reflection of identity and purpose. “Lelo” is derived from the last four letters of her middle name, Nompumelelo, while “Kamau” is a Kenyan name meaning “quiet warrior”, a fitting description of her calm yet powerful musical spirit.

Lelo’s passion for music was shaped from a young age, influenced by her family’s strong musical background. Her father once played for the legendary Tu Nokwe, while her mother worked as a backing vocalist for Carlos Jeje. Surrounded by instruments, rehearsals and melodies, Lelo began creating her own music at just six years old. For her, music was never just a hobby; it was destiny.

Her major breakthrough came in 2019 with the chart-topping hit Sonini by Sun-El Musician, featuring her and Simmy. The song became one of South Africa’s biggest hits that year, amassing more than 24-million views on YouTube and solidifying her presence in the Afrohouse scene.

After the success of Sonini, Lelo continued to make her mark through notable collaborations, including Umcimbi featuring Master ChengFu. That same year, she released her soulful single Ngize Ngifike, further cementing her place in the Afrosoul and house music landscape.

Lelo recently released a powerful single titled Ina Khawuthobe, featuring Master Dee and Lusta Bajaivise, showcasing her evolving artistry and signature emotional depth.

Now, she has released Sonini Tribute, a heartfelt dedication to the 14 children who died when their scholar transport crashed into an oncoming truck in Vanderbijlpark last week on Monday. Through this tribute, Lelo uses her voice and music to offer comfort and send messages of condolence to the affected families.

Speaking through her music, Lelo believes the tragedy has deeply impacted not only the families involved but also the entire nation. By dedicating the song to everyone affected, she hopes it will bring healing, comfort and unity.