Ofentse, Lawredo first out in ‘Big Brother Mzansi’

Ofentse and Lawredo have been evicted from the Big Brother house.

Lawredo and Ofentse were the first contestants to be eliminated from Big Brother Mzansi season 6 on Sunday, two weeks after the show’s premiere.

This left fans shocked, as Ofentse was the first head of house, and Lawredo was the first to enter the Big Brother house.

“I feel like a winner,” Lawredo said. I’ve been hustling all my life, especially in TV. I’ve never been a main character; I’ve always been an extra. I’ve been on a lot of shows. I made it to the house. For me, I’ve won something whereby I got my dreams fulfilled, so this is not a loss; it’s a win for me.”

“When you play [a] good guy but you’re a villain, it gets confusing. I feel bad because there are people I still want to talk to in the house,” Ofentse said.

While their journey in the competition was short-lived, the two reality stars have a lot to look forward to thanks to the overnight stardom they gained.