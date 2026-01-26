Soul Candi Institute of Music kicks off new academic cycle

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Soul Candi Institute of Music is renowned for nurturing elite talent, featuring alumni such as J Something.

Soul Candi Institute of Music & Record Label has launched its new academic cycle, rolling out a nationwide student recruitment campaign that runs until the second week of February.

The campaign targets aspiring musicians, producers, DJs, vocalists, songwriters and music entrepreneurs in South Africa. The institute is widely recognised for producing top-tier talent, with alumni including Shimza, DJ Zinhle, J’Something and DWSON, as well as hundreds of graduates working in the music and creative industries.

New this year is Soul Candi’s Live DJ School, an eight-week DJ and live performance programme designed to fast-track aspiring DJs into the modern live performance space. The course is delivered in person at the Rosebank campus, using newly upgraded, fully soundproofed DJ studios.

“At Soul Candi, we don’t just teach music; we prepare students for the realities of the global music industry,” said co-founder Sergio Botelho.