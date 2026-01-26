Tributes pour in for former Ukhozi FM presenter Njinji

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The passing of Mandla 'Njinji' Magwaza has sent shockwaves through the entertainment scene.

The entertainment industry is mourning the death of former Ukhozi FM presenter Njinji.

News of Njinji’s death on Saturday sent shockwaves across social media, with fellow radio personalities, musicians and media figures from Durban sharing tributes and messages of condolence. Many described him as a passionate broadcaster who played a role in shaping the city’s radio culture and uplifting isiZulu broadcasting.

Former Vuma FM presenter Jacinta Ngobese Zuma was among those who paid tribute, posting a short but emotional message on social media: "Eish Mfethu ulale ngoxolo." (Oh brother, rest in peace.)

Kwaito star and Big Nuz member, Danger, also shared his grief, writing, “Rest easy, my brother.”

Colleagues and friends remembered Njinji as a humble, dedicated and warm individual who used his platform to connect with listeners and give a voice to the community. Several celebrities highlighted his love for radio, his professionalism behind the mic, and the impact he had on aspiring broadcasters.

Ukhozi FM listeners joined in paying tribute, sharing memories of his shows and the energy he brought to the station during his time there. Fans praised him for being relatable and authentic, saying his presence on air made them feel heard and represented.

While details surrounding his death have not been made public, the outpouring of love online has reflected the respect and admiration many had for Njinji.

In the tributes, he has been remembered not only as a radio presenter, but as a cultural contributor whose legacy will live on through the lives he touched. Condolences continue to pour in for his family, friends and colleagues.