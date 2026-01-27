AfroSoul and Zakwe release ‘Madoda Hlanganani’, a call to men to end GBV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

At a time when South Africa and the African continent continue to grapple with alarmingly high levels of gender-based violence (GBV), artists are being challenged to do more than comment — they are being called to act.

AfroSoul has answered the call with the release of Madoda Hlanganani, a moving and socially conscious song featuring award-winning hip-hop artist Zakwe. The track emerges from collective pain and outrage, addressing the persistent abuse, violation and brutal killings of women and children across communities.

“After witnessing the alarming increase in violence against women and children on our continent, we made a conscious decision as creatives to take action,” AfroSoul said. “We took out our pens, locked ourselves in the studio and created Madoda Hlanganani as a cry for help and a direct call to men to stand up, speak out and protect.”

Award-winning hip-hop artist Zakwe (Tladi Kotelo)

Translated loosely as “men unite”, the song confronts the culture of silence, entitlement and toxic masculinity that often enables violence. Through raw emotion and pointed messaging, it challenges men to take accountability and actively become part of the solution in ending all forms of GBV from physical abuse and sexual assault to violent killings.

Zakwe’s hard-hitting verse adds urgency and weight to the song, reinforcing the message that GBV is not a “women’s issue” but a societal crisis that requires strong male leadership and intervention.

More than a song, Madoda Hlanganani is a call to action. AfroSoul and Zakwe are urging communities, organisations, media platforms and individuals to use the track as a tool for conversation, education and mobilisation in the ongoing fight against GBV.