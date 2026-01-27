Five minutes with TikTok star Khwezi Shoba about life beyond the camera

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Umlazi-born actor and TikTok sensation Khwezi Shoba says he’s a chilled, down-to-earth person when the camera is off, valuing real moments with friends that keep him grounded and balanced.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Khwezi revealed a role he played alongside Thuli Madlamuka, where he portrayed a character dating a nurse, was a turning point in his career.

“That was when I realised acting wasn’t only a passion, it was my purpose,” he said.

Though he’s widely known for his viral TikTok skits, Khwezi said acting came first, with content creation becoming a platform to reach a wider audience. One of his biggest moments was a recent cheating wife skit that went viral, with many viewers believing it was real.

Despite growing fame, Khwezi remains grounded by family and friends and views success as a blessing and a responsibility. Looking ahead, he hopes to work with major productions and expand onto global platforms such as Netflix and Showmax, while staying true to his roots.

Describing his journey in one word, Khwezi says it is “resilient”.