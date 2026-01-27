Former Vuma FM presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma to hand herself over to police

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is the founder and leader of the March and March Movement.

Former Vuma FM presenter and activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is expected to hand herself over to police on Tuesday after reports that she will be criminally charged for allegedly inciting public violence.

According to a statement released by the March and March Movement on Monday, the police have decided to charge Jacinta for alleged comments linked to violence against illegal immigrants.

The movement confirmed Jacinta, who is its leader and founder, will present herself at a police station at 7.30am on Tuesday, when she is expected to be formally charged and appear in court.

In the statement, the organisation criticises what it describes as the state’s approach to law enforcement, claiming authorities are quick to arrest South African citizens while failing to act decisively against foreign nationals allegedly involved in criminal activities.

The movement said Jacinta will comply with the legal process as a “law-abiding citizen”, while maintaining the charges form part of a broader attempt to silence activists advocating for the rights of South Africans.

The statement makes it clear the March and March Movement will continue its activism despite the impending legal action against its leader.

Jacinta has in recent years been a vocal and controversial figure in public discourse around immigration and socio-economic challenges in the country.

At the time of publication police had not yet issued an official response to the statement.