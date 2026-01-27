Nadia Nakai embraces AI for professional growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) has had many businesses and brands integrating it into their operations, and while some have raised concerns about work ethics and loss of jobs, others are using it to climb the ladder.

Former podcaster Rea Gopane recently shot up trends lists after his AI-generated song Suka! garnered thousands of monthly listeners on streaming platforms, including reaching number one on Apple Music South Africa’s top 100.

As many debate this, rapper Nadia Nakai weighed in on the use of AI, speaking on how she’s grown accustomed to using it for her business for her photoshoots and makeup products.

I’m an advocate for AI apps that help us push our products and make them look professional, but not for replacing the creativity of individuals. — Nadia Nakai, rapper

“I use a lot of AI in my business. The one thing I don’t like doing is generating AI from scratch. I want to shoot a photoshoot, then use AI to amplify those images that were shot by an individual that has creativity and skills behind it.

“I think it’s helped a lot of these small business owners who can’t afford these amazing photoshoots and campaign-level images to push their products. I’m an advocate for AI apps that help us push our products and make them look professional, amazing and world-class.

“I’m not an advocate for AI that’s replacing (the) creativity of individuals. I’m always torn between the two: how much do I use AI for my business in my marketing, and how much do I use real people? Because I don’t want to kill the industry, but AI is always amplifying things.”