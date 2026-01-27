Phuzekhemisi calls for lawful migration to South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Maskandi legend Phuzekhemisi has clarified his stance on undocumented immigrants, saying he is not defending them but is instead calling for proper documentation and accountability.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the veteran musician said his concern lies with undocumented individuals living in South Africa, arguing that their presence poses serious challenges, particularly when criminal activities occur.

“When they do illegal activities in the country, they aren’t traceable, and [that] is my worry every day,” he said.

Phuzekhemisi, who has previously been vocal about his support for movements such as Operation Dudula, said undocumented migrants should return to their respective countries to sort out their travel documents before coming to South Africa legally.

When undocumented immigrants do illegal activities in the country, they aren’t traceable. — Phuzekhemisi, Maskandi legend

He also responded to critics who have warned him that his outspoken views could affect his ability to secure international gigs. The singer dismissed these claims, saying his work abroad has never been an issue because he travels legally and with the correct documentation.

He added that when he performs outside South Africa, he is booked in countries such as the US and Canada, as well as parts of Europe and Asia, where he is properly employed and does not enter illegally.

Phuzekhemisi further argued that economic challenges in some African countries drive people to seek opportunities in South Africa but maintained this should be done through legal channels.

His comments have reignited debate online, with social media users divided. Some agree with his call for lawful migration, while others continue to criticise his views on immigration.