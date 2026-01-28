Black Motion, Spice Drums, DJ Bucks’ ‘Monateng’ scoops three IMV Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African electronic music heavyweights Black Motion, Spice Drums and DJ Bucks are celebrating a major international achievement after their visually striking Monateng music video walked away with three awards at the International Music Video (IMV) Awards.

The globally acclaimed trio’s video impressed judges with its powerful storytelling, African-centred visuals and creative direction, earning accolades in multiple categories at the ceremony, which honours excellence in music video production from around the world.

While full details of results in the categories are yet to be officially confirmed, the wins further cement Monateng as a standout project that successfully blends music, culture and cinematic artistry.

Known for pushing boundaries and representing African electronic music on the world stage, Black Motion have consistently delivered high-quality productions that resonate locally and internationally. Monateng is no exception, with fans and critics alike praising its authentic African aesthetic, bold symbolism and polished execution.

Taking to social media, supporters flooded the comment sections with congratulatory messages, applauding the artists for flying the South African flag high.

“This is what global excellence looks like. Well deserved 🇿🇦,” wrote one fan.

“Black Motion never misses. Proudly African and world-class,” added another.

The triple win adds to Black Motion’s growing list of international accolades and reinforces South Africa’s influence in the global electronic and visual arts space.

With Monateng continuing to gain traction worldwide, it’s yet another reminder that African stories, when told authentically, can compete and win on the biggest global platforms.