Kings of the Weekend on the magic behind ‘Bayathakatha’

Sphectacula and DJ Naves are kicking off the year with a bang through their latest high-energy single, Bayathakatha, a Gqom-infused anthem that celebrates consistency, legacy and musical evolution.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sphectacula said the idea for the song came during a moment of reflection.

“Naves and I were looking back at our journey and asking ourselves how we’ve managed to do this for so long,” he said. “Then Sazified sent a voice note with a chorus idea. When people say ‘Uyathakatha’ in the hood, it means you’re so good at what you do, it feels like you’ve cast a spell.”

The song features Dladla Mshunqisi, Beast RSA and Sazified, a collaboration DJ Naves says has been years in the making.

Kings Of The Weekend. (Supplied)

“We’d been talking about working with Dladla since 2015. After releasing Moyowodwa with Beast and Sazified in December 2024, the studio chemistry was already there. Once Dladla came through, everything clicked.”

Describing the sound in three words, Sphe kept it simple: “Infectious, high energy.”

The duo say the studio sessions were filled with magic, with multiple versions recorded and even the possibility of a remix featuring other KZN heavyweights.

“We focused more on the vibe than the structure this time,” said Naves. “That’s how we ended up with 11 versions of the song.”

Kings Of The Weekend. (Supplied)

Sphe added that DJ Cleo later gave the track a final polish, adding his veteran touch to production by Asambe Solo Ice.

According to the pair, Bayathakatha reflects their growth while staying rooted in Gqom.

“It blends classic and new-age Gqom,” said Sphe. “This one will last all the way to December.”

The duo hope the song brings energy, joy and early-December vibes to fans and dance floors.

“We’re trying to bring December closer,” Sphe laughed.