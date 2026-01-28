Maskandi star Khuzani humbled by Emerging Brands in Africa nomination

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Musician Khuzani has described his nomination in the Emerging Brands in Africa Awards as a proud and meaningful moment for his career and the genre.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the maskandi hitmaker said the nod recognises years of hard work and consistency.

“This nomination is deeply humbling. It shows what we are building through maskandi is being recognised beyond music charts and traditional platforms,” he said.

Khuzani believes the recognition highlights maskandi’s cultural and commercial relevance.

“It proves maskandi is not only traditional music but a living, evolving genre that can compete on major platforms without losing its identity.”

The singer said his fans, family and team remain his biggest source of support and keep him grounded amid the growing buzz.

The Emerging Brands in Africa Awards ceremony will take place at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton on February 28.

Khuzani said the nomination is motivation to keep pushing forward.

“This is not the destination but encouragement to continue growing, creating meaningful music and representing maskandi with pride.”