Music royalty claim on advert rebuffed by Nando’s

Music executive Nota Baloyi complained use of Kwesta's track 'Spirit' infringes on his company’s copyright.

The music rights to the track Spirit were secured legally, says fast food chain Nando’s.

This comes after music executive Nota Baloyi complained use of the track infringes on his company’s copyright. Baloyi is a former manager of Kwesta, who released the single featuring US rapper Wale in 2017.

Nando’s said it sent a letter to Baloyi in November outlining its case, “to which we have never received a response ... We have secured the rights to the Spirit track in full collaboration with the original composers and all rights holders represented by Downtown Music T/A Sheer Publishing.

“Our process was transparent and is fully aligned with all legal requirements,“ Nando’s said.

“Based on our engagements and all the information available to us, we have no reason to doubt the validity of the rights granted by the relevant licence holders and will therefore continue to use the composition as licensed.

“Any additional matters contesting ownership of the track rest with the alleged relevant music publishing parties and are to be resolved between those parties.”

The company said it values creativity and respects artists of all kinds and looks forward to continuing positive collaborations with creatives in the future.

TimesLIVE