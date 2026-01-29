‘Genesis’ star KB Motsilanyane gears up for live show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multi award-winning singer and actress Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane continues to dominate music and television screens as she balances her role on Genesis with preparations for her live show.

The popular drama series, which airs on Mzansi Magic (channel 161) from Monday to Friday at 7.30pm, has viewers glued to their screens this week as tensions rise and alliances are tested.

On Genesis, an unexpected disruption threatens to derail a high-stakes alliance, while Wendy, played by KB, spirals into fury after uncovering the true source of a devastating betrayal. Elsewhere, Mmarona (Gaosi Raditholo) finds herself trapped between a rock and a hard place as the world seemingly turns its back on her, while Ishmael wrestles with his conscience. Bonko (Naymaps Maphalala) steps into his power, realising his future awaits as a new celebrity begins to bloom.

Award-winning songstress KB Motsilanyane performs during the launch of the Basadi in Music awards. (MASI LOSI)

Away from the small screen, KB is gearing up for a major career milestone as she prepares to host her own live show at Emperors Palace’s Theatre of Marcellus on April 10. Known for her commanding stage presence and celebrated acting career, the star said the performance is the culmination of years of growth, hard work and creative evolution.

“To say I’m excited to be showcasing at Emperors Palace would be an understatement,” she said. “It has taken a long time to get to this stage, and I’m truly looking forward to the show.”

Fans can expect an immersive live experience that blends music, storytelling and performance. KB promises a night filled with new material, timeless classics and moments that reflect her journey \as an artist and an individual.

“Expect everything. Ha ha! Monate fela,” she said. “There’ll be new music, a journey down memory lane, dancing, acting, an incredible experience.”