Mzokoloko Gumede: Nearly 30 years on air and still driven by passion

Vuma FM drive-time host Mzokoloko Gumede, born Mzokhona Gumede, has been behind the microphone for nearly three decades. His radio journey began in 1997 at Durban Youth Radio, where a childhood fascination with radio voices turned into a lifelong calling.

His on-air break came unexpectedly when a presenter didn’t arrive for a show and he was asked to step in a moment that changed his life. Since then Mzokoloko has built an impressive career, spending 13 years at Gagasi FM, three years at Ukhozi FM, and now in his fourth year at Vuma FM, where he hosts Vuma FM Drive weekdays from 3pm to 5.30pm.

In 2022, he joined Vuma FM after connecting with management’s vision to grow regional radio. Known for his unique, trendsetting style and “global” appeal, Mzokoloko prides himself on staying ahead of the curve while maintaining a strong connection with listeners.

Outside the studio, he is a proud father of three and is studying towards a degree in digital marketing. He said radio has introduced him to extraordinary people and given him a good life.

Looking ahead, Mzokoloko sees himself staying on air while exploring opportunities in production and leadership. His advice to aspiring broadcasters: build your own identity, start small and stay consistent so the right people will notice.