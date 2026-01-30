Collen Mashawana Foundation aids Limpopo, Mpumalanga flood victims

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF) has wrapped up a large-scale flood relief and recovery initiative in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, bringing much-needed assistance and renewed hope to communities devastated by recent flooding.

The humanitarian intervention kicked off on Monday with a spiritually grounded gathering at the George Phadagi Town Hall in Thohoyandou. Led by Bishop Makhuvho of the African Church Parliament, the interdenominational prayer night brought together more than 100 pastors from various churches, alongside representatives from the Thulamela municipality’s social development and community services departments, as well as Thohoyandou SAPS.

The service focused on unity, compassion and healing for affected families. A moving candle-lighting ceremony, led by CMF chair Collen Mashawana, honoured lives lost in South Africa and neighbouring Mozambique, while reinforcing the foundation’s commitment to restoring dignity during the recovery process.

Supporting the affected locals (Supplied)

On Tuesday, the CMF team held a solemn moment of reflection and prayer at Tswinga Bridge, a site where several lives were lost during the floods, before commencing widespread relief distributions.

To date, the foundation has reached thousands of beneficiaries in Vhembe district municipality, Mopani district municipality, Maruleng municipality and Bushbuckridge municipality. Essential items distributed include food parcels, blankets, mattresses, clothing, school shoes, walkers and wheelchairs.

In one particularly heartbreaking case, the foundation assisted a child who had previously relied on a wheelbarrow for mobility by providing a wheelchair. The foundation also encountered the Netshivhodza family in Tshakhuma, Makhado municipality, living in a dangerously dilapidated structure. CMF demolished the unsafe dwelling and committed to building the family a new, dignified home. Employment support was also offered to Mr Netshivhodza to help secure long-term stability.

Collen Mashawana hard at work making a difference in people's lives. (Supplied)

In Mpumalanga’s Maruleng municipality, the foundation met the 12-member Malele family, led by 84-year-old Gogo Annasie Malele. Their home was severely damaged by floods, with most of their belongings washed away. CMF has committed to demolishing the compromised structure and rebuilding a safe and secure home for the family.

Beyond emergency relief, the foundation is working with municipal partners and other stakeholders to support long-term infrastructure rehabilitation, including road repairs and the reconstruction of learning centres, ensuring sustainable recovery for affected communities.

The foundation extended heartfelt gratitude to its partners and collaborators, including government leaders, the department of social development, SAPS, and corporate and community supporters such as Unilever, Boxer, Techrise Foundation, Baroka Funerals, People Matter Foundation, DLN Engineering, Masinyane Travel and Logistics, Rivers Foundation, and the Princess of Africa Foundation led by musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

With a long history of disaster response in South Africa, including relief efforts in Mamelodi, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, the North West and the Western Cape fire disasters, the CMF said it remains unwavering in its mission to provide holistic support.

Driven by compassion and a commitment to restoring dignity, CMF continues to call on additional stakeholders to join hands in rebuilding affected regions in Limpopo and Mpumalanga as communities work to recover and regain hope.