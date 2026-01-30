Family announces memorial for Bravo le Roux

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A memorial service for Bravo Le Roux will be held on February 5 at OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Details of the memorial service for the late Sinesipho Peter, popularly known as Bravo le Roux, have been announced. He died on January 22 in Switzerland.

While the family have been gathering financial support to help repatriate his body, they are set to host a celebration of his life on February 5 at OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha from 3pm to 9pm.

“The memorial service will serve as a moment of collective remembrance, providing family, friends, colleagues, and members of the public with an opportunity to honour and celebrate the life of a man, a family man, a father, and a husband who gave so much of himself to his craft and community,” read a statement shared by the family.

“The family extends an invitation to public servants, industry stakeholders, and members of the public to attend and pay their respects. Members of the media are kindly requested to observe all family protocols, with attendance subject to accreditation and the solemn nature of the service.”

The family said further details regarding the programme and other arrangements would be communicated later.

“The family would like to thank the public for the continued outpouring of love, support, and condolences, and respectfully ask for privacy, dignity, and respect as they gather to commemorate the life and legacy of their beloved son, brother, father, husband, friend, and icon.”

