Meet Sinikiwe Ngobese, the backbone of ‘Expresso’ JHB

While viewers tune in to Expresso for its infectious energy, uplifting stories and seamless live broadcasts, few see the powerhouse working behind the scenes to make it happen. Sinikiwe Ngobese is the Johannesburg-based content producer, production manager and floor manager for the award-winning morning show and the driving force behind the Expresso Johannesburg studio.

Heading the Johannesburg operation on her own, Sinikiwe is responsible for guest bookings, research, scripting, co-ordinating the Johannesburg team and producing inserts for the show. Her leadership, dedication and hands-on approach have earned her the affectionate title of “Boss Lady” among her colleagues, and with good reason. Many describe her as the mother of Expresso JHB, ensuring everything runs smoothly before the cameras start rolling every morning.

Sinikiwe said being part of Expresso is a blessing. She values the responsibility of helping wake up the nation daily, connecting with diverse South Africans and sharing stories that inspire and uplift. That sense of purpose has fuelled her passion and commitment to excellence in live TV.

One of the most rewarding moments of her career came last year when Expresso walked away with three major awards, including the Best Current News Programme at the 2025 National Film and TV Awards. For Sinikiwe, the recognition affirmed the hard work and long hours invested behind the scenes.

Known for her vibrant personality, Sinikiwe brings energy to the set long before the cameras go live. Naturally energetic, she makes sure everyone is awake and ready by greeting the team loudly as soon as she arrives. She also keeps the mood light by joking with host Zanele Potelwa, ensuring the team remains relaxed and focused throughout the broadcast.

TV has taught her invaluable life lessons, from being reachable and firm to standing up for herself and respecting everyone she works with. Live TV has sharpened her ability to think on her feet and remain solution-driven in high-pressure situations, she said.

Authenticity remains at the heart of her work. When producing content, Sinikiwe keeps in mind that she represents the “human voice” in every segment. She believes audiences connect best when stories are told honestly and with heart because people trust people.

Covering a wide range of important conversations on Expresso makes it difficult for her to single out one standout moment. However, a recent segment that left a lasting impact was the Save SA Film Jobs March, a movement she produced on the show to highlight critical issues facing the country’s film and TV industry.

Creatively, Sinikiwe is driven by growth and her deep love for the arts. She is passionate about seeing meaningful change in the industry and believes South Africa has the talent and potential to compete on a global level even with Hollywood if the industry works together with focus and purpose.

Despite the fast-paced demands of TV, Sinikiwe prioritises her wellbeing. She believes in taking time off to rest and recharge, stressing burnout is never worth it.

“There’s nothing cute about fatigue,” she said, emphasising the importance of self-care in a demanding industry.

To aspiring broadcasters, her advice is clear: pursue the industry for the right reasons. Broadcasting, she warned, is not as easy as it looks. She encouraged young people to be intentional about their goals, diversify their talents, connect with the right people respectfully and never give up.

Beyond Expresso, Sinikiwe continues to expand her footprint in TV. She is involved in several projects through the production company and can also be seen working on shows such as Afternoon Express.

TimesLIVE