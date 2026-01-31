Mzansi takes centre stage at Grammys

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African singer Tyla performed her hit song 'Water' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in 2024. This week she returned with a show-stopping performance of 'CHANEL'.

South Africans will be strongly represented at this year’s Grammy Awards taking place tonight in Los Angeles, with Trevor Noah returning as host for a sixth and final time and megastar Tyla the hot favourite to win her second Grammy.

The singer and global fashion icon, who turned 24 on Friday, is nominated in the Best African Music Performance category for her hit song Push 2 Start. Noah is also nominated this year in the Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording category for his book Into the Uncut Grass.

Noah’s role as host has become a fixture of the Grammys over the past six years, and according to Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of The Recording Academy, his impact has been crucial to the show’s development.

“He’s been a big part of the evolution of our show — of our organisation, to be honest — because he presents so well," Mason told the Sunday Times at a pre-Grammy media briefing this week.

“The gravitas, the sensibility, the emotional intelligence he brings and his interaction with the artists have really changed the tone and the tenor of the show. We’re extremely thankful for Trevor’s five, now going on six, shows.”

Trevor Noah and Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy. (Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Mazur)

Executive producer Ben Winston added: “I’ll let you in on a secret. After last year’s show, Trevor said, respectfully, ‘Look, I’ve done a great five years. It’s time to hand the microphone off to somebody else and move on.

“We had a few conversations with different people, but by December we hadn’t found anyone we absolutely loved. I sent Trevor a video — in which I was literally on my knees — saying, ‘Please look at this incredible line-up. The only thing missing is you. Come back and do one final year’.”

Noah replied: “Sure, let’s do it. See you there. Can’t wait.”

Tyla at the Valentino spring/summer 2026 haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Alongside Noah, Johannesburg-born Tyla remains a point of focus as she continues her breakout international run following a year of global chart success. She became the youngest African artist to win a Grammy in 2024 at age 22, taking home the inaugural Best African Music Performance Award for her chart-topping hit Water.

This week the popiano princess dazzled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a show-stopping performance of CHANEL, wearing Chanel and dancing with a giant hot-pink high-heeled shoe.

On Wednesday evening she switched designers and attended the Valentino spring/summer 2026 haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a one-shoulder floral sequined minidress in dusty rose with orange and yellow hues, paired with a cobalt blue scarf and Rockstud pumps.

Johannesburg-born flautist Wouter Kellerman, a three-time Grammy winner in 2015, 2023 and 2025, will also attend the ceremony with his business partner Tholsi Pillay. Kellerman, recently named on the 100 Most Reputable Africans 2026 list, will host a post-Grammy reception in Los Angeles with Pillay and musician Chandrika Tandon, who won a Grammy with Kellerman and Eru Matsumoto last year.

Chandrika Krishamoorthy Tandon, Eru Matsumoto and Wouter Kellerman accept the award for Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles last year. (Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman)

This year’s ceremony boasts one of the Grammys’ largest line-ups, with Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse and Pharrell Williams among more than 25 performers. A new segment will also feature all eight Best New Artist nominees.

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven and Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Leon Thomas with six.