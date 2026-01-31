Tbo Touch comes out fighting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch says he has made all payments with business mogul Lesiba Gwangwa and has a host of upcoming events planned for 2026.

Media mogul Thabo Tbo “Touch” Molefe has moved to clarify that he has made all payments due to businessman Lesiba Gwangwa.

This follows a Sunday Times report three weeks ago that the two were at loggerheads over the sale of a Mercedes-Maybach and a “failed” music concert last year.

The article related to amounts allegedly owed for repairs to the vehicle the Metro FM DJ sold to Gwangwa, as well as the Replenishment Concert investment and profit share.

Molefe showed the Sunday Times proof of payment (POP) dated November 2025 for the R369,000 that remained outstanding from the R895,000 invested in the concert project. He also furnished proof of payment in January regarding the R98,000 due for the repair of the car’s sunroof and key.

We became successful out of the struggle — or the pain not to go back to poverty — and because of that pain, there’s a grain of bitterness when somebody like you and I does not just make it, but shifts a barometer. — Thabo “Tbo Touch” Molefe, Metro FM DJ

Molefe said his success was something that made many “envious”.

“We became successful out of the struggle — or the pain not to go back to poverty — and because of that pain, there’s a grain of bitterness when somebody like you and I does not just make it, but shifts a barometer.”

According to Molefe, it was misleading that he was under financial pressure. He further said the Sunday Times had been misled in painting such a picture. “I submitted POPs dispelling the narrative that money was owed to Lesiba. All alleged claims were paid by November 2025. I received a letter of demand for a sunroof (R86K) and spare key (R12K) on January 7 which was paid on the 9th.”

He disputed claims that the Replenishment event was a “failure”, saying following last year’s feature of international gospel giant Hezekiah Walker, the upcoming edition promises to bring two international acts, one of them a Nigerian star.

“The gentleman invested, I think, eight hundred something, and he made over R1m. That was paid to him, 20% of that.

“On November 27, nothing was outstanding [or] owed to him [regarding the concert)] He made money. So when it’s labelled ‘failed’, it’s failed if you lost money. But if you made money from the very same event, and you got paid those dividends, the issue is interpretation,” said Molefe.

His 2026 plans are even bigger, he said. “I’m happy to announce that for the first time, Replenishment is moving from Pretoria to Johannesburg. The beauty of this year is that there will be a Friday experience, a women’s conference, with one of the leading female vocalists, in my opinion, in the world.”

“Replenishment is usually a one-day event on Saturday only. This year, we’re doing two days. On Friday we’ll host a women’s experience and on Saturday we’ll do the usual family day.”

They have also attracted new sponsors, he added.

Tickets and the line-up are set to be announced on March 7, with tickets expected to be cheaper than last year.

Dr Sipho Makhabane is the theme. He will do a special montage with all the artists he’s worked with. We are curating an experience of his number one collaborations, every song that has ever hit number one on radio. “He’s going to perform with those artists who are still alive. That’s going to be special” — Tbo Touch

“This is about us congregating before the festive season, giving God praise for a good year.

“We don’t want to lose the crux of the event by making it too commercial. Hence, we said, let’s allow everybody to be there. And we are grateful for our sponsors, who have expressed commitment to 2026 and beyond.”

Giving a sneak peek into the line-up, he said the likes of Xolly Mncwango and Sbu Noah, will be performing.

“We want to do something separate and different this year. Sipho Makhabane is the first gospel artist to have ever received four lifetime achievement awards, and we’ve not done much to honour him. So we are honouring him this year. Dr Sipho Makhabane is the theme. He will do a special montage with all the artists he’s worked with. We are curating an experience of his number one collaborations, every song that has ever hit number one on radio.

“He’s going to perform with those artists who are still alive. That’s going to be special,” he added.

Molefe is also bringing back the Touch Convoy, supercars driving from Johannesburg to Durban.

“It’s going to be a great experience. We’re going to stop, I think, in Howick. There’s a foundation we’re working with where we’ll be donating school materials. I’ll get the exact name of the foundation because we don’t want to just do a drive without a cause.

“Given the economic conditions, when those who have can, it’s only fair to extend the opportunity to give back. We created this platform as a way of bridging two worlds, and look forward to having new drivers.”

• The Sunday Times unreservedly retracts the assertion that Molefe was no longer a Metro FM DJ