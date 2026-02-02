Deputy minister Peace Mabe applauds SA excellence at 68th Grammy Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deputy minister of sport, arts and culture Peace Mabe has praised South Africa’s strong showing at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday, describing the moment as a major win for the country’s creative industry.

South African comedian Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony for the sixth and final consecutive year, yet again placing local talent at the centre of one of music’s biggest global stages.

Singer Tyla was among the night’s biggest highlights, winning Best African Music Performance for her hit Push 2 Start, making her a two-time Grammy winner after her 2024 victory for Water. The Edenvale-born star is also the first artist to win the category twice since its introduction.

Congratulating the singer, Mabe said: “Her continued success at the Grammy Awards is a source of national pride and a testament to the depth of talent, discipline and innovation within our creative industries.”

She added that the achievement highlights South Africa’s growing cultural influence globally and reaffirms the government’s commitment to supporting the creative sector as a driver of economic growth and cultural exchange.