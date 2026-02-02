DJ Boonu celebrates Sama win after ‘Gucci’ scoops Record of the Year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Andile Chili, popularly known as DJ Boonu, is celebrating a major career milestone after finally receiving a South African Music Award (Sama) for his work through Swidi Films on Maskandi star Mthandeni SK’s hit music video Gucci.

The song Gucci by Mthandeni SK featuring MaWhoo took home the coveted Record of the Year award, with Swidi Films recognised for producing the music video accompanying the chart-topping hit.

DJ Boonu expressed excitement at finally receiving a Sama, describing it as a proud moment for both himself and the Swidi Films team, who worked behind the scenes to deliver a high-quality visual production.

The Gucci music video gained widespread popularity among fans, praised for its vibrant visuals and authentic celebration of Maskandi culture, helping the song become one of the genre’s biggest recent successes.

For DJ Boonu and his production team, the recognition is another milestone in elevating local music visuals and showcasing South African creative excellence on a national stage.