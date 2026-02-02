‘It fooled me’ - Cassper Nyovest weighs in on AI-generated music

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The arrival of AI has had many businesses and brands integrating it into their operations, and while some have raised concerns about work ethics and loss of jobs, others are using it to climb the ladder.

Former podcaster Rea Gopane recently shot up trends lists after his AI-generated song Suka! garnered thousands of monthly listeners on streaming platforms, including reaching number one on Apple Music South Africa’s top 100.

Weighing in on the growing debate, rapper Cassper Nyovest shared that he’d grown to love the Suka! hit single, but felt using AI-generated music could pose a threat to upcoming artists.

“It fooled me, and I’m a professional musician. One of the things that’s exciting about music is discovering new music and new artists,” he said.

“I thought that was a new artist, a new vocalist, a new producer that I had never heard of. I see the dangers of it. I don’t think it’s a threat to people who are established. We’re good, but I really see it being a problem for new artists trying to break into the market because if they can make music like that consistently, it’s a problem, because I feel like AI music might be powered by record labels that don’t want to pay and deal with artists anymore.”