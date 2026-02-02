Joe Kazadi reveals mental health struggle amid online attacks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Actor Joe Kazadi has spoken up against bullying he’s faced for being a foreigner in South Africa and how it’s affected his mental health.

Calling out a social media troll who questioned when he’ll return back home, Joe candidly spoke of online attacks he’s faced.

“I am so tired of these unnecessary attacks, and for so long I have been receiving these comments and attacks. I am human too, and they are affecting me in many ways you all don’t understand,” he wrote.

“Please stop. I don’t bother anyone in this world. My biggest mistake was to be in the public eye. I am attacked on set by co-workers, and on most sets I have to lock myself in the room so I can be invisible to some people, and I hardly even audition because it’s affecting me to know I will only be multiplying more hate on myself, and I would like to say enough. I am someone’s son, father and, most importantly, human.

“How much blocking will I have to do per day? Enough. I am not a member of any political party. I am just a simple actor. I have been unemployed since 2021, so why so much hate? At times I cry myself to sleep because my inbox is full of such messages from bullies; my anxiety goes up all the time I have to post on these socials or even go to the mall, and at some point I even started wearing a mask just to cover my face so I can avoid these bullies, and the only person I would call when depression from these bullies hits hard has passed away, meaning I am alone. Please be kind because I am literally alone, and I live alone.”

Joe said he came to South Africa from the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a refugee child and has been bullied for it since he was in school.

“No one chooses to be a foreigner in another person’s country. I am a good citizen; I pay my taxes. I have tried to create employment through my company. I have taught the youth how to be responsible fathers. I respect this country. I don’t need this at all, and especially in times like these, I am African, and I will live where I want on this continent because I am home. I am alive, and I am speaking up for myself.

“I refuse to be the face of all foreign problems in this country because of my fame. I was born in Lubumbashi to a Muluba father and mother. I am not Nigerian. This is 25 years of being called the K word and bullying. If I don’t speak up, who will?”