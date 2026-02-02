Nicki Minaj fires back at Trevor Noah’s White House quip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Trevor Noah ruffled some feathers as he bowed out as host of the Grammy awards for the sixth and final time.

As usual, the comedian, who has always said that Donald Trump is a gift to comedy, took a dig at the American president yet again when referring to Billy Elish getting Song of The Year.

“That is a Grammy that artist wants, almost as much as Trump wants Greenland. Which makes sense because Epstein’s Island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

He also took a jab at rapper Nicki Minaj on why she was not in attendance, sarcastically saying she was at the White House “discussing very important issues”, as she’s been a vocal supporter of the American president.

This led Nicki to respond while she was on yet another rant on her X feed.

“Trevor refuses to come out the closet when everyone in the industry knows his boyfriend. Allegedly,” she wrote.