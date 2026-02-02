WATCH | A glimpse into Lusanda Beja’s wedding day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Congratulations are in order for gospel star Lusanda Beja after he and his partner Zimkhitha said “I do” at the weekend.

Taking to his timeline, Lusanda revealed he is officially off the market after sharing a glimpse into his wedding day, from them walking down the aisle to him singing to his bride.

This comes a month after he shared images from his negotiations.

Watch the videos below: