Brenda Muofhe drives the vision behind SABC2’s new telenovela ‘Pimville’

With Pimville set to make its highly anticipated debut on SABC2, attention is turning to the creative force behind the production, award-winning actress, creative producer and storyteller Brenda Muofhe.

More than just a new telenovela, Pimville holds up a mirror to contemporary South Africa — unapologetically raw, deeply human and profoundly resonant. Set in a vibrant township landscape, the series explores ambition, survival, loyalty, love and moral conflict through layered characters whose struggles and triumphs will feel familiar.

For Brenda, the project is both a professional milestone and a deeply personal labour of love.

“Producing Pimville wasn’t just about bringing a script to life,” says Brenda. “It was about honouring lived experiences, giving voice to everyday people and telling stories that reflect who we are truthfully and without apology.”

Brenda’s dual role as creative producer and actress brings rare authenticity to the series. Her understanding of performance, pacing and emotional truth informs every creative decision, from script development and casting to the show’s visual language and tone.

Under her leadership, Pimville champions authentic township storytelling rooted in lived realities, strong and complex female characters who lead, fail and rise again, and nuanced social commentary woven into entertaining drama. The production also blends fresh, dynamic talent with seasoned industry heavyweights.

At a time when international content continues to dominate screens, Pimville stands as a proud declaration of local excellence. The series reframes township life beyond narratives of struggle alone, presenting communities as spaces of ambition, humour, resilience and contradiction.

“Our communities are not one-dimensional,” Brenda explains. “They are layered, aspirational, flawed and extraordinary. Pimville reflects that complexity.”

