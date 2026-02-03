‘I’m done’: Bev Steyn on fallout with Nonku Williams over money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Beverley Steyn has set the record straight about rumours she ended her friendship with Nonku Williams.

Months after the stars of The Real Housewives franchise Beverley Steyn and Nonku Williams paraded as new besties on social media timelines, it has come all crashing down.

Beverley took their fans all by storm when she shared a video on her timeline captioned “part 1 ... you owe me money”, saying she was done putting up a front.

The reality star allegedly lent Nonku a significant amount of money under a signed agreement but she failed to pay it back at the promised date.

“I’m creating a narrative to protect your image when people ask me what’s going on between the two of us. Whatever happens between the two of us comes to light and I’m done,” she said.

“I’m done allowing you to betray me. I’m done with allowing you to use me. And I’m done covering up your shame. I’m also done allowing you to behave like the victim in all of this. I’m creating a narrative to protect your image. I’m just done.”

When fans questioned why she would lend a friend money, she replied: “If your friends beg you because [the] bank is going to repossess [her] house and [her] kids can’t go back to school because [their] fees aren’t paid, you’re going to say no?”

Meanwhile, Nonku remains mum on the allegations and has instead continued to flaunt her new love on her timeline. TshisaLIVE has made several attempts to contact Nonku for comment. However, she did not respond at the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE