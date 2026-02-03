Kirk Whalum to headline all-star Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert at SunBet Arena

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Music lovers can look forward to an unforgettable evening when the Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert returns to SunBet Arena on June 13, promising another world-class showcase of soul, jazz and Afro-pop excellence.

Organised by Remoakantse Holdings, the event has grown into one of the most anticipated fixtures on South Africa’s live music calendar, known for its premium production, elegant atmosphere and carefully curated line-ups.

This year’s edition boasts a stellar roster of performers, including local stars Judith Sephuma, Lira, Zonke and Mafikizolo. Adding international star power to the evening is Grammy-winning jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum, who will deliver what organisers described as a rare and special performance for South African audiences.

The concert has earned a reputation for bringing together timeless music, powerful collaborations and a sophisticated crowd, with organisers promising the 2026 instalment will raise the bar higher.

Speaking about his return to South Africa, Whalum said: “South Africa holds a special place in my heart. The energy, the audiences and the deep love for music make every visit unforgettable. I’m truly excited to be part of the Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert and to share the stage with such incredible artists.”

Remoakantse Holdings CEO DJ Skeelo said the event goes beyond live performances.

“This concert is about more than music, it’s about creating a premium cultural experience that brings people together. We are proud to present a line-up that reflects global excellence and the very best of South African talent. June 13 is going to be a magical night,” he said.