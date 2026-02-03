Mawelele set to plant seeds of love at Lovers Night in Vryheid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fresh from a music video shoot with Naledi Aphiwe, singer Mawelele is set to keep romance alive when he headlines the Lovers Night event at Mount Sinai Resort in Vryheid, northern KZN, on Valentine’s Day.

Taking place on February 14, the event promises an evening filled with music, love and unity, bringing together couples and music lovers from across the region for a memorable celebration.

The entertainment lineup features live performances from Mawelele alongside Skhinkily Jobe, who will be on a mission to “search for a lover” on stage, Scelo Gowani and DJ Phumza. The evening will be hosted by seasoned journalist and media personality Zethu “Itshitshi Lomgunyathi” Phoswa of Umusa Media.

Event founder Wandile Manyathi said preparations are under way to ensure the inaugural Lovers Night delivers a top-tier experience for attendees.

“This is our first event but we are committed to delivering it at the highest standard,” said Manyathi. “The aim is to plant the seed of love within the community of Vryheid and the broader KwaZulu-Natal province.

“People are going through hardships, car accidents, climate change and many other challenges. These struggles cause people to lose hope, which affects love and breeds hatred and emotional disconnection. We want to spark a spring of ubunye and revive humanity.”