Motlanalo and Afrosoul stars set to enchant lovers this Valentine’s Day

Singer Motlanalo is planning a Valentines Day concert. (Supplied)

Award-winning Afrosoul songstress Motlanalo is gearing to host an intimate gala concert this Valentines Day for music connoisseurs and lovers.

The event, set to take place at Meropa Casino is expected to be a luxurious all-black masquerade theme featuring live Afro-soul performances, fine wine, and exquisite dining.

“I make music for lovers and I want to make Valentine’s Day special for their partners. I brought out all the stops to make sure it’s an unforgettable night of soulful, sensual music,“ Motlanalo told TshisaLIVE.

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

Motlanalo, Azana and Zamo.

WHEN AND WHERE?

February 14 at Meropa Casino.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

Tickets are available via Computicket, with limited packages including:

  • Early Bird (Per Person): R950
  • Couples Package: R1,700
  • At the Door (Per Person): R1,200
  • At the Door Couples Package: R2,500

WHAT TIME?

6pm for 7pm

