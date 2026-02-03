Motlanalo and Afrosoul stars set to enchant lovers this Valentine’s Day

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Award-winning Afrosoul songstress Motlanalo is gearing to host an intimate gala concert this Valentines Day for music connoisseurs and lovers.

The event, set to take place at Meropa Casino is expected to be a luxurious all-black masquerade theme featuring live Afro-soul performances, fine wine, and exquisite dining.

“I make music for lovers and I want to make Valentine’s Day special for their partners. I brought out all the stops to make sure it’s an unforgettable night of soulful, sensual music,“ Motlanalo told TshisaLIVE.

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

Motlanalo, Azana and Zamo.

WHEN AND WHERE?

February 14 at Meropa Casino.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?

Tickets are available via Computicket, with limited packages including:

Early Bird (Per Person): R950

Couples Package: R1,700

At the Door (Per Person): R1,200

At the Door Couples Package: R2,500

WHAT TIME?

6pm for 7pm